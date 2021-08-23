Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Kalyan Singh dedicated his entire life to public welfare without compromising his values and ideals, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

The Chief Minister attended the last rites of Singh at Narora in Bulandshahr district where the latter was laid with full state honours.

Speaking to ANI, Adityanath said, "He (former UP CM Kalyan Singh) dedicated his entire life to public welfare without compromising his values and ideals. His ideals will continue to inspire people of Uttar Pradesh and Indian politics."

He further said, "I pray to Lord Ram to give us strength so that we can implement his resolutions effectively."

The Chief Minister also said that Kalyan Singh will serve as an inspiration to people.

"Today, he is not in our midst physically but his thoughts, his creativity will always provide inspiration and light to Indian politics to every citizen of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP leader Uma Bharti, BJP UP President Swatantra Dev Singh, Union Minister Ajay Bhatt and Mos Ashwini Kumar Choubey paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of Kalyan Singh at Basi Ghat today.

Several Cabinet ministers and thousands of people had gathered at the funeral to pay their respects.

Kalyan Singh who was ailing for some time passed away on August 21 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state and the central level. (ANI)

