Phulbani, Oct 21: A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district sentenced a 42-year-old man to 25 years of imprisonment on Friday for raping a five-year-old girl.

Phulbani Pocso court judge Sanjiv Behera also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Nileswar Pradhan, additional public prosecutor Asim Praharaj told PTI.

The court directed the District Legal Services Authorities to grant a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the rape survivor. On the evening on October 9, 2020, the girl was returning from her neighbour's house after watching TV when the accused dragged her to a nearby field and raped her.

The judgment was based on the statements of 10 witnesses and the medical report.

