New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Indian Armed Forces' precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7's Operation Sindoor resulted in the elimination of high-profile terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), including Maulana Yusuf Azhar, wanted for the IC-814 hijacking, sources told ANI.

According to sources, targets also included key figures involved in radical indoctrination, weapons training, and the coordination of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Details from the source further revealed that the funeral sessions of some of the targets were also attended by top officials in the Pakistani Army, Police as well as the government, which exhibits Pakistan's false claims of not nurturing terrorist hideouts in the country.

Lashkar-e-Taiba-affiliated Mudassar Khadian Khas and Khalid, alias Abu Akasha, were two of the terrorists killed in the May 7 strikes.

Khas was in charge of Markaz Taiba in Muridke and received a guard of honour at his funeral from the Pakistan Army. Wreaths were also laid on behalf of Pakistan Army Chief and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for Khas and his funeral prayer was held in a government school, led by a designated global terrorist Hafiz Abdul Rauf of Jamaat-ul-Dawa (JuD). A serving Lt General of the Pakistan Army and the Inspector General of Pakistan's Punjab Police also attended his prayer ceremony.

Khalid, on the other hand, was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and engaged in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan. His funeral, held in Pakistan's Faisalabad, was attended by senior Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, Jaish-e-Mohammed-affiliated Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar the brother in law of Masood Azhar and Mohammad Hassan Khan were also killed during the precision strike.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, was wanted for the IC-814 hijacking case. He also used to handle weapons training for JeM and was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, was another target who was in charge of Markaz Subhan Allah in Pakistan's Bahawalpur. He was actively involved in radical indoctrination of youth and fundraising for JeM.

Mohammad Hassan Khan, son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, was the operational commander of JeM in (PoK) who played a key role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor destroyed five terror camps in PoK and four in Pakistan. (ANI)

