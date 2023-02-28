New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of five accused for 14 days in the Kanjhawala death case.

Two of the seven accused have been granted bail in the matter.

Recently, Delhi police have added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter.

Initially, the case was registered under sections 279 and 304 of the IPC.

On Tuesday, Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal of Rohini Court extended the judicial custody of Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal until March 14.

As of now, two accused Ankush and Ashutosh have been granted bail by the court. The sessions court dismissed the bail plea of Deepak Khanna.

It is a matter in which a girl was allegedly hit and dragged for 13 kilometres for nearly two hours.

The accused persons were arrested in January 2023. Accused Ashutosh and Ankush have been granted bail by the court.

Additional public prosecutor Atul Srivastava has been appointed as a special public prosecutor to represent Delhi police.

This matter pertains to the incident of dragging a girl under a car in the Kanjhawala -Sultan Puri area on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, 2023. (ANI)

