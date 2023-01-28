The felicitation programmes were organised in 39 districts of 20 states and Union Territories

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): SL Bhyrappa, a widely-acclaimed Kannada author whose work has been translated into over 14 languages specialising in writing about society and values in Indian epics, is among 42 Padma awardees who were felicitated at separate district level events organised on the occasion of 74th Republic Day celebrations this year across the country.

Bhyrappa is among nine Padma Bhushan awardees that were selected by the government for the honour this year.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Street Vendor, Earning Rs 500 A Day, Charged With Rs 366 Crore GST Fraud in Muzaffarnagar.

Renowned Mask artists of Assam's Majuli island, Hem Chandra Goswami, Sankurathri Chandrasekhar, Kota Satchidananda Sastry, CV Raju, Nekram Sharma, Laxman Singh, Rattan Singh Jaggi, Ajay Kumar Mandavi, Mohan Singh, Usha Barle, Krishna Patel, Maguni Charan Kuanr, Rani Machaiah, Palam Kalyana Sundaram, Hirabai Lobi, Pareshbhai Rathwa, Bhanubhai Chitara and Mahipat Kavi are among other Padma recipients who were also felicitated.

The felicitation programmes were organised in 39 districts of 20 states and Union Territories including Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Bihar, Maharashtra, Kerala, Mizoram, Karnataka, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Also Read | Jr NTR's Cousin Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna Health Condition Continues to Be Critical, Nandamuri Balakrishna Vists Him at Hospital.

Among other Padma awardees felicitated are Bikram Bahadur Jamatia, Ramkuiwangbe Jene, Moa Subong, Neihunuo Sorhie, Kapil Dev Prasad, Parshuram Komaji Khune, VP Appukuttan Poduval, SRD Prasad, KC Runremsangi, Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, Nadoja, Bhiku Ramji Idate, Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa, Tula Ram Upreti, Gajanan Jagannath Mane, Domar Singh Kunvar, Premjit Baria, Dhaniram Toto, Mangala Kanti Roy, K Shanathoiba Sharma, Hemprova Chutia, Patayat Sahu, Jodhaiyabai Baiga, and Ghulam Mohammad Zaz.

For the year 2023, the President approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards including 3 duo cases. In a duo case, the award is counted as one. The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards.

A total of 19 of the 106 awardees are women and the list also includes two persons from the category of foreigners, Non-Resident Indians/Persons of Indian Origin, Overseas Citizens of India and seven posthumous awardees.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories-- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service, Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March and April every year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)