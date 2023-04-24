Bengaluru (Karnataka), April 24 (ANI): Kannada Television actor Sampath J Ram died allegedly by suicide at his home near Bengaluru's Nelamangala on Saturday.

The Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

According to police, the actor was suffering from depression for not getting desired opportunities in the Kannada film and serial industry.

The actor played important roles in several TV serials and films such as 'Agnisakshi' and 'Sri Balaji Photo Studio'.

Sampath's friend Rajesh Dhruva, who is also an actor, confirmed the news of Sampath's death in a Facebook post.

The post as translated from Kannada reads, "We do not have the strength to bear your parting. So many movies are yet to be made. There's still plenty of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Please come back."

Further details awaited. (ANI)

