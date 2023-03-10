Kannauj (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A man was booked on Friday for allegedly forcing to marry a Class 9 female student and threatening to pour acid on her if she continues to refuse, police here said.

The girl, a resident of Kashiram Colony of Chhibramau Police Station area, in her complaint alleged that a youth stalks her on her way to school and keeps proposing her for marriage, they said.

Also Read | El Nino Weather Patterns May Affect India Adversely, Likely To Cause Monsoon Rain Deficit: Experts.

Police said that after she told her mother about the incident, she went to the house of the accused, Mohd Sakleen, but he threatened to shoot her.

The victim's mother has also written a letter to the Chief Minister which is doing rounds on social media.

Also Read | Maharashtra Horror: Married Woman From Beed Raped and Starved, Her Menstrual Blood Sold for Rs 50,000 for Black Magic Rituals; FIR Registered.

Superintendent of Police, Kannauj, Kunwar Anupam Singh said that on the basis of the complaint of the victim's mother, a case was registered against Sakleen under relevant sections and the matter is being investigated.

Inspector Santosh Kumar Kushwaha said action will be taken against him if the allegations are found to be correct.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)