Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) August 30 (ANI): Outpost incharge Anoop Maurya was arrested on Tuesday in the alleged case of raping a woman who approached him for justice in her daughter's rape case.

According to the Police, a case was registered against the outpost in charge in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj for allegedly raping the mother of a rape survivor who approached the Haji Sharif Police Chowki requesting action in her daughter's rape case.

Meanwhile, the accused outpost incharge Anoop Maurya was arrested and will be sent to court on Tuesday, as an FIR was registered on the basis of the woman's complaint, at Kannauj' Haji Sharif Police Chowki.

This shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district came to light when a case was registered by a woman.

Women alleged that Haji Sharif Chowki in charge Anoop Maurya raped her by inviting her to his residence on the pretext of signing a case.More details are awaited. (ANI)

