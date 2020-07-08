Kanpur (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) Hours after killing Vikas Dubey's close aide in Hamirpur, another associate of the gangster was arrested on Wednesday in an encounter in Chaubeypur area here, police said.

"Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested after an encounter with police in Chaubeypur area. Bajpai, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 sustained bullet injury on his leg," SHO Chaubeypur K M Rai told PTI.

Bajpai was wanted in connection with the Bikru ambush wherein eight policemen were killed on July 3.

Earlier in the morning, the state's Special Task Force gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Maudaha area of Hamirpur district.

