Noida, Jun 8 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday conducted anti-riot drills ahead of Friday prayers in the wake of a communal clashes in Kanpur, officials said.

Police officials in anti-riot gears along with the specialised Pinaka commandos participated in the drills held at various communally sensitive locations across Noida and Greater Noida, they said.

Leaves of police officials have also been cancelled till Saturday, police sources told PTI.

Riots had broken out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on June 3 in the wake of a communal controversy stoked by allegedly derogatory remarks of now-sacked BJP functionaries.

"Police officials across the three zones of Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida participated in the anti-riot drills along with pinaka commandos," a police spokesperson said.

According to a senior official, "leaves of several police personnel have also been cancelled till Saturday in view of the situation."

The police officials on Wednesday also held peace meetings with religious leaders and preachers across the district ahead of Friday prayers.

"Religious leaders and eminent people of communities have been asked to take caution and avoid any rumours in order to prevent any untoward incident by miscreants. They have been asked to immediately contact police officials in case of any emergency," the official said.

