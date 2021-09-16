Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Amid dengue outbreak in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur on Wednesday reported 108 active cases across the district.

As per a report released by Kanpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the district reported five new dengue cases on Wednesday.

Out of the total 108 cases, 84 cases have been reported in the rural areas of the district.

The report further stated that 224 and 1125 tests were conducted for dengue and malaria and respectively across the district yesterday and two patients tested positive for malaria.

No deaths were reported due to dengue in the district.

There has been a surge in dengue cases among children in many districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state. (ANI)

