Bhubaneswar, Mar 17 (PTI) Noted comedian Kapil Sharma and acclaimed actor-cum-director Nandita Das on Thursday called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence here.

A smiling Patnaik was seen at the meeting with the two Bollywood personalities which lasted for about 15 minutes.

Also Read | Japan PM Fumio Kishida To Visit India on March 19 To Discuss Global and Regional Issues With PM Narendra Modi.

Nandita Das, who hails from the state, is currently shooting in Bhubaneswar with Kapil Sharma for her next film.

The chief minister gifted Indian Hockey Team jerseys and silver filigree work of Konark Wheel to them.

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Says 'Keeping Armed Forces Ready at All Times Our Top Priority'.

"It was a pleasure meeting actor-comedian Kapil Sharma & filmmaker Nandita Das who have taken time out from shooting of their upcoming film in #Bhubaneswar," Patnaik tweeted.

Sharma is playing the role of a food delivery rider and actor Shahana Goswami is playing the role of his wife in the film.

The chief minister said he encouraged them to explore Odisha's treasure-trove of natural beauty and heritage.

Sharma said it was a pleasure meeting Patnaik and thanked him for the wonderful hospitality and for making them feel at home.

"Your heart is as beautiful like your state," Sharma posted on Facebook. "#Odisha will stay in my heart forever. #Gratiude." He also thanked Das for introducing him to the beautiful culture and traditions of Odisha in detail, "just like you do in your movies".

Das added that Odisha was indeed one of the best-kept secrets. "Truly grateful for the support we got from the @Naveen-Odisha (Patnaik) government and the people. Hope our shoot opens doors for many more," she added.

Earlier in the day, the comedian shared a video in which he is seen exploring Bhubaneswar on his favourite bike.

A video and a few pictures of the two actors meeting Patnaik on a courtesy visit surfaced on messaging platforms.

A picture shared by the Chief Minister's Office showed Kapil Sharma bursting into laughter while standing close to Patnaik.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)