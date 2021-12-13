Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday said she has tested positive for COVID-19, after sources in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said both she and her actor-friend Amrita Arora had contracted the virus.

Kareena confirmed her diagnosis on Instagram, adding that she hopes to be "up and about soon".

"I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested," she said in a statement.

The actor further said her family and staff, who are also double vaccinated, are "currently not showing any symptoms".

"Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," she added.

According to the BMC sources, the tests for Khan and Arora were conducted on Saturday.

"Yesterday, it was confirmed that they have tested positive…both are under home quarantine,” the insiders said, adding people should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to avoid spread of the disease.

The sources in the BMC also said that people who came in contact with the actors have been traced and their tests conducted, results of which are awaited.

The civic body will check reports that both had violated coronavirus norms and attended several parties, the sources said.

