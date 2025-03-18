New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Karkardooma court has pulled up the Delhi Police for failing to file a report on the further investigation of a 2020 riots case. In January 2025, the court refused to frame charges against five accused individuals.

"It is painful to see that despite the direction of the DCP (Northeast), no one has appeared before the court today to apprise the status of further investigation," Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala stated in an order on March 12.

"Let the concerned IO, SHO, and ACP appear in person before this court on the next date, to explain the reason for not filing the report of further investigation on this date," the court ordered.

The court noted that while the DCP (Northeast) had filed a report stating that a Sub-Inspector had been assigned to conduct an expeditious and proper investigation, there was no response from the SHO or the investigating officer (IO) regarding the status of the probe.

The court will hear the matter on May 13.

The case involves five accused--Komal Mishra, Gaurav, Golu, Azhar, and Mohammad Arif--who are alleged to have set fire to shops and vehicles in various parts of Northeast Delhi during the communal violence.

Initially, 21 complaints were lodged, which were later clubbed into a single FIR at the Dayalpur Police Station.

The accused were booked under IPC Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy), 435 (Mischief by Fire), and 148 (Rioting, Armed with a Deadly Weapon).

On January 21, the court had refused to frame charges against them and ordered further investigation.

"If the accused persons were part of two opposing riotous mobs, then how could they join hands and destroy properties in 21 instances, as claimed by the Delhi Police?" the court had questioned.

The court had also noted that the investigating officers appeared confused and were unable to provide details of the 21 incidents. (ANI)

