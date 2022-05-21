Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): As many as nine people were killed and two critically injured after a cruiser car hit a tree near Dharwad late at night on Friday.

The accident took place near Nigadi village. The said vehicle was on its way to Mansur from Benkatti when the driver lost control and hit a tree. 21 people were travelling in the vehicle after attending a family function.

"Midnight at around 1.30 to 2 am of May 21 one accident of a crusier vehicle took place near Nigadi village. The vehicle was going to Mansur from Benkatti when the accident took place. The driver lost the control of vehicle and it hit to tree," informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharwad, Krishnakant.

A case has been registered under section 304 A.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

