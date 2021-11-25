Visual from the raid; ACB officials recovering cash from drian (Photo/ANI)

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau officials recovered cash worth Rs 54 lakhs during a raid at the residence of a junior engineer of the Public Welfare Department (PWD) in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

Of this, approximately Rs 13 lakhs was recovered from a drainage pipe of the PWD's junior engineer.

"Total Rs 54 lakhs in cash found during the raid including Rs 13 lakhs recovered from one of the drainage pipes at the house of a PWD junior engineer," Mahesh Meghannanavar, ACB's superintendent of police (north eastern range) told ANI on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, ACB conducted searches in 60 locations across the state. These included the premises of 15 officers of various departments. (ANI)

