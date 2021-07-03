Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced further relaxations of the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state, as part of which Government offices permitted to reopen at full working strenghth and public transport including Metro to begin operations with full seating capacity from Monday.

According to the state government orders, the night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM but the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) has been lifted.

The new relaxations and restrictions announced today by the Karnataka government will be in place in the state for the next 15 days. The District Administration can apply more restrictions.

As per a circular issued by the Karnataka government, theatres/cinema halls and pubs will remain closed.

Swimming pools have been permitted to open for competitive training purposes.

Sports complexes and stadia have been permitted to open only for practice purposes.

All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations are prohibited.

Marriages/family functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 100 people.

Cremation/funerals have been allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

"Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No sevas allowed," read the government order.

While public transport is allowed to operate up to its seating capacity, all shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, closed places have been instructed to strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour failing which action will be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

All educational intuitions/tutorials/colleges will continue to remain close until further order.

Deputy Commissioners of the Districts based on their assessment of the situation and after consultation with the District-in-charge Minister may impose additional containment measures, the government order said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)