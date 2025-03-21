Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Karnataka Assembly was adjourned on Friday due to a ruckus in the House. BJP MLAs caused the disturbance by entering the Well of the House and tearing and throwing papers in front of the Speaker's chair.

Earlier, an uproar followed in the Karnataka Assembly after the revelation of Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna alleging a honey trap attempt was made on him.

BJP legislators raised loud slogans "down, down" as some members held CDs in their hands claiming they had proof of the alleged honey trap. They then stormed into the well of the house even as CM Siddaramaiah was speaking.

R Ashoka, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said, "It is not the issue of one party, it's a biggest conspiracy against legislators who are working for the people and some are doing this (honey trap) with clear hidden agenda."

Speaking in the house Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended his government and said there was no question of protecting anyone in the Honey Trap.

The BJP leaders were demanding a judicial inquiry, but CM Siddaramiah said that G Parmeshwara had already responded to the allegations made by KN Rajanna, and has set up an enquiry.

"It is the government's responsibility to protect anyone in the case. According to the law, the guilty should be punished. The Home Minister replied that if Rajanna complained, a high-level probe would be investigated. Rajanna did not name anyone, action could be taken if he had named someone. There is no question of protecting anyone in the case," the CM said.

Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar said, "It is a serious issue...Whether it is ruling or opposition party members, general public, a lot of people are misusing and are trying to extort huge amounts from respectful people and lure them into all these things. Our Home Minister has said that if there is a written complaint from the cooperation minister who raised this matter, then we investigate."

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had announced that a he will order a high-level probe into the alleged honey trap attempt on Rajendra Rajanna, MLC and son of Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna. (ANI)

