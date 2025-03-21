Mumbai, March 21: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced a toll hike for the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Expressway, which will take effect on April 1. The toll rates will increase by up to 20%, even though the entire stretch of the expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur is not yet fully operational.

MSRDC officials confirmed that a public notice had been issued regarding the toll increase but did not provide a specific date for the opening of the final 76-kilometre stretch of the expressway. Currently, a temporary provision allows vehicles to transition between the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and the Samruddhi Expressway at Amane near Bhiwandi, Hindustan Times reported. Accident on Samruddhi Expressway: 2 People Killed, 13 Injured After Vehicle Overturns at Malsawargaon in Buldhana.

Samruddhi Mahamarg Toll Hike

Under the new rates, light motor vehicles will face a per-kilometre charge of INR 2.06, up from INR 1.73. Light motor commercial vehicles will see an increase to INR 3.32 from INR 2.79, while heavy vehicles with two axles will now pay INR 6.97 from INR 5.85. Tolls for vehicles with three axles will rise to INR 7.60 from INR 6.38. Heavy construction machinery and oversized vehicles will also experience hikes, with new rates of INR 10.93 and INR 13.30, respectively.

The expressway has been inaugurated in phases, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi opening the first 520 km between Nagpur and Shirdi in December 2022. In May 2023, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde opened a 105-kilometre section from Shirdi to Bharvir, and in March 2024, motorists were made available a 25-kilometre stretch between Bharvir and Igatpuri. Samruddhi Highway Traffic Jam: More Than 50 Vehicles Punctured After Passing Over Iron Board on Mumbai-Nagpur Highway, Commuters Left Stranded on Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The full 701-km expressway is expected to be completed soon. It will connect Mumbai with Nagpur and link to the under-construction Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway. The toll collection is scheduled for a 40-year period, ensuring long-term revenue for the expressway's maintenance and development.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).