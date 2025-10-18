Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], October 18 (ANI): A murder case of a 20-year-old girl was reported in the North Bengaluru District of Karnataka on Saturday. Police nabbed two accused in the murder case of a woman in the roadside area of Srirampura, a police official said.

Speaking with the ANI, North Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police BS Nemagouda said, "A murder case was reported yesterday, and immediately it was taken up. A special team was formed to nab the accused, and we arrested 2 of them today. Out of the two accused nabbed, one has a criminal history and the other is suspected of being a criminal. The accused was pushing the deceased for marriage with him, which she was refusing... One of the accused - Vighnesh had a criminal case on him previously..."

"A detailed interrogation is going on and we are collecting other scientific evidence as well. We are also looking the detailed reasons why he killed her, and within 1 or 2 days we will come to the conclusion, he told ANI.

Earlier, Bengaluru Police on Saturday took custody of six accused individuals and are being questioned by the police after two labourers, Amir Hussain and Mumtaz Ali Molla, lost their lives after falling from a 13th-floor balcony at the DNR Arista construction site. The incident occurred around 3:30 PM, sparking an immediate response from local authorities.

A case has been registered against the contractor responsible for the construction, and the site engineers." Yesterday, around 3.30 PM, two labourers from West Bengal, Amir Hussain and Mumtaz Ali Molla, working at the DNR Arista construction site, died after falling from the 13th-floor under-construction balcony. A case has been registered at Bellandur PS and site engineers. 6 accused have been secured and are being questioned," said DCP Whitefield, Bengaluru. (ANI)

