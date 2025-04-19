Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Shivamogga BJP MP BY Raghavendra on Saturday condemned the incident where students appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) were allegedly asked to remove their sacred thread (janeu).

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP stated that the government must ensure that such an incident should not take place again, further demanding action against the same.

"This is wrong and a serious injustice. I strongly condemn this. Whether such an incident has happened intentionally or unintentionally. The government must take action to ensure that it does not happen again. Such incidents against Hinduism are happening again and again. Measures must be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. Whoever is responsible, the government must take action against them," the BJP MP said.

Meanwhile, an FIR was filed against the CET exam conducting officer at Adichunchanagiri School in Sharavathinagara in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, following a controversy over reports that students appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) were allegedly asked to remove their sacred thread (Janeu), police said on Friday.

According to officials, the FIR has been filed under sections 115(2), 299, 351(1), and 352, read with section 3(5) of the BNS, 2023, based on a complaint lodged by a person identified as Nataraj Bhagavath.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter to determine the circumstances under which students were allegedly instructed to remove religious symbols.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar termed it "very unfortunate" and confirmed that such complaints were also received from an exam centre in Bidar. However, he clarified that the examination process went smoothly at most other centres across the state.

"This incident is very unfortunate. It happened not only in Shivamogga but also in Bidar. Everywhere else, the process went smoothly except for two centres. The people responsible for checking or frisking for any gadgets, or even for whatever protocols were followed, were never instructed to check or remove such items," he said while speaking to ANI.

"This was not mentioned to be checked or removed to write the exam. We respect all religions, their faith, and their deeds... We are not going to accept this, and we are going to take action...," he added.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which oversees the Common Entrance Test (CET), has yet to issue an official statement.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

