Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Thursday on Thursday led a special puja for the Indian Armed forces, conducted by BJP leaders at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple .

Speaking about the prayer, Vijayendra said, "Today, the BJP leaders have offered special puja at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. We prayed to God for the strength of the Indian Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism. We prayed to God for the elimination of terrorism from all parts of the world."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: From US and UK to Israel, Here's a List of Countries That Backed India After Strikes on Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan, PoJK.

The puja was held to seek divine blessings for the armed forces and to support the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism globally.

Following the success of 'Operation Sindoor' of the Indian Armed Forces the Karnataka government on Thursday issued orders directing Muzrai temples across the State to conduct special prayers to seek seek blessings for the soldiers.

Also Read | 'High Alert on Borders': NSA Ajit Doval Briefs PM Narendra Modi After Operation Sindoor.

As part of this initiative, prayers were offered this morning at the renowned Nimishambha temple in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, one of Karnataka's most prominent temples. The priests at the temple conducted the first worship dedicated to the soldiers, making a solemn resolution for their safety and protection.

Prayers were also held at the historic Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple in Bengaluru.

Apart from this, prayers were held at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple and Acharya Pawan Tripathi, Treasurer of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple trust offered special prayers on the success of Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies and accessed by Reuters, has provided stark visual evidence of the destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan's Bahawalpur and Muridke caused by India's precision missile strikes, carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday.

The strikes, targeting key strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Before-and-after satellite images of the Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, the operational headquarters of JeM, show significant damage.Bhawalpur hosts the Markaz Subhan Allah, operational since 2015, the main centre of Jaish-e-Mohammad for training and indoctrination and serves as operational headquarter of JeM.

It is associated with terrorist plannings by JeM including Pulwama attack on Feb 14, 2019.

The Markaz consists of residences of JeM Chief Maulana Masood Azhar, de-facto Chief of JeM Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Maulana Ammar and other family members of Masood Azhar.Masood Azhar has made several addresses from this facility extolling anti - India rhetoric and appealing to youth to join Islamic Jihad.

JeM conducts regular arms, physical and religious training for its cadres at Markaz Subhan Allah.The visuals obtained by Reuters show the terror infrastructure in Bahawalpur completely destroyed following the missile strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)