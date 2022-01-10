Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Imposes Total Fine of Over Rs 74 Lakh on Sunday for Violation of COVID-19 Protocols.

The Chief Minister also said he is doing "fine" and is under home quarantine.

Also Read | Kolkata: Man Murders Friend for Making Obscene Remark on His Wife in Anandapur; Arrested.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," Bommai tweeted.

He had attended several official engagements today including last rites of noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil, launch of precaution dose COVID vaccination, meeting on administrative reforms, and meeting with a delegation of former Vice Chancellors, among others.

Recently, Bommai's cabinet colleagues- Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh- had tested COVID positive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)