New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed general administrative issues, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions informed on Monday.

Bommai urged Singh for posting All India Service Officers in the State especially the IAS officers for the effective implementation of welfare-oriented flagship schemes, the release said.

Referring to the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), the Chief Minister informed that besides grievances being resolved promptly, grievances under COVID 19 category is also continuing and taken up on high priority and resolved maximum within three days.

The Union Minister flagged the issue of "Replication of Good Governance Practices" in the States and underlined that "Citizen-Centric Administration" is at the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's Governance Model.

He said the changes in the Union Government towards improved quality of governance have to be reflected in states and districts as the aim is to provide governance that is corruption-free and transparent.

According to the release, Singh also shared with the Chief Minister some of the recent developments in the Space sector which has its headquarters in Bangalore. He also spoke about the progress of India's first Human Space mission "Gaganyaan".

Bommai also presented to the Union Minister a booklet highlighting the achievements in the last six months and future impact.

Bommai has completed six months as Chief Minister and during the short span of time, his government has initiated a number of programmes and schemes for the benefit of farmers, students, urban dwellers, unorganised workers, the elderly, widows and the physically disabled.

The Chief Minister is in the capital on a two-day tour during which he will be meeting many Central Ministers including the Finance Minister to discuss issues related to central projects and the state budget to be presented next month. (ANI)

