Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday held an emergency meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan and other ministers over coronavirus situation in the state.

Details of the meeting are awaited.

The total number of positive cases in Karnataka stands at 26,815 including 11,098 recovered and 416 deaths, as per the last bulletin issued by the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

