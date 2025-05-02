Mandya (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the newly constructed Annadaneswara Temple in Allapatna on Friday, marking a significant cultural moment for the region.

Ahead of the ceremony, Siddaramaiah arrived at the Tubinakere Helipad, where he was warmly received by his son Yatindra, Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy, CM's Media Advisor KV Prabhakar Saath, MLA Ramesh Bandidigegowda, district administration officials, and local leaders.

During his visit, Siddaramaiah strongly voiced his concerns over the Rohini Commission report, which he claimed had yet to be issued by the Central government. He accused BJP and RSS of not supporting social justice, noting their historic opposition to reservation policies.

The CM emphasised the necessity of extending reservation for socially, economically, and academically backwards groups, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the reservation ceiling to 50 per cent and include the private sector in the ambit. "For the last two years, Rahul Gandhi has been demanding the implementation of the Rohini Commission report, which I have also incorporated in our manifesto," he added.

The CM also addressed the tragic assassination of a Hindu activist in Mangalore, stating he was unaware of the motives behind the killing but expressed concerns about the accused. He urged swift action to apprehend the culprits. "The BJP is waiting for such incidents to make political gains," Siddaramaiah remarked.

He further drew attention to security lapses in the Pahalgam attack, where 26 individuals lost their lives, questioning the Prime Minister's response to the failure in ensuring safety. The CM pointed out the absence of adequate security despite the presence of hundreds of tourists in the area.

"There are no police, no security, even in the place of hundreds of tourists," Siddaramaiah said, also referencing threats received by Speaker UT Khadar and himself. The CM confirmed that he had informed the police about the threatening calls and requested that authorities track the perpetrators. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)