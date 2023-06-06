Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): In a big relief to those staying in rented accommodations in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced 200 units of free electricity promised by the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

He clarified that it will not just be restricted to those staying in their own households but will also be extended to the tenants as well under the Gruha Jyoti Scheme.

"People should not get confused. We will provide 200 units of free electricity to all households, even if they are staying on rent," Siddaramaiah said.

Earlier on Monday, Siddaramiah alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is instigating misuse and extravagant use of free electricity up to 200 units scheme.

"We are offering free electricity to help the poor and middle-class people of the State who are in distress. We have allowed 10 per cent more free electricity consumption than the average consumption in a year. This has been accepted and welcomed by the people of the State," he added.

Hitting back at the BJP for protesting against the Congress he said that the BJP has no right to protest. Siddaramaiah spoke to the media after garlanding former Karnataka Chief Minister Devaraja Arasu's statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises.

"The BJP government functioned by taking bribes while they were in power. The BJP has no right to protest," he said.

The BJP is staging a unique protest with cows over state minister K Venkatesh's recent statement on cow slaughter which did not go down well with the party. The Karnataka BJP unit also alleged that the state government is not delivering on its five poll guarantees promised earlier.

"BJP is an anti-people party," Siddaramaiah said adding that when the party was in power they looted the state. The BJP stopped giving benefits under Indira Canteen, Shoe Bhagya and cycles to students, he alleged. (ANI)

