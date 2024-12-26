Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, 'Nav Satyagrah Baithak,' in Belagavi on Thursday.

"To mark the 100 years of the 1924 Congress session, we are holding this convention here and AICC has taken the decision to hold a CWC meeting in Karnataka under the chairmanship of Mallikarjun Kharge," the Karnataka CM told ANI.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and the 'Charkha' in Belagavi.

On this occasion, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, " Congress's history is the country's history; Congress has kept this country united. Whether Congress is in power or not, it takes care of all the sections of the country. 100 years back, on this day at 3 pm, Mahatma Gandhi was elected as Congress President; at the same time, the CWC meeting will begin... This is a message for the country regarding the directions of Mahatma Gandhi and Congress..."

Congress is holding its CWC meeting on December 26 and 27 in Belagavi to celebrate the centenary of the 1924 session of the party.

Earlier, Congress MP KC Venugopal elaborated on the two-day program.

The Congress leader mentioned that on December 26 at 2:30 pm, the meeting will start at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar.

"On the 27th morning, at 11:30 am, the 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Sanvidhan' rally will be held in Belgavi. MPs of Congress and AICC functionaries and lakhs of Congress workers will be participating in that," Venugopal said.

"To commemorate 100 years of this session, we are doing an extended Congress Working Committee Meeting at Belgavi. We are calling it 'Nav Satyagrah Bethak.' The meeting will be held at the same venue where Mahatma Gandhi took over the presidency of the Indian National Congress. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has completed all the arrangements for this historic session. Along with the CWC members, around 200 leaders will be attending the session," he stated.

KC Venugopal also highlighted that the CWC meeting will discuss the action plan of the Indian National Congress for the next year and adopt two resolutions.

"The meeting will deliberate upon the critical challenges facing the nation under the BJP rule, including economic inequality, erosion of democracy and attack on constitutional institutions. This is going to be a landmark program of INC to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency as a president of the Congress," he said.

"Mahatma Gandhi presented his address in Belgaum on non-violence and non-cooperation as a means to attain political freedom, the removal of untouchability, promoting unity between communities, and the need to address socio-economic disparity and reinforce the principle of justice and equality. These were the contents of Gandhi ji's speech in 1924. The Belgaum session became the bedrock of India's freedom movement," the Congress MP added. (ANI)

