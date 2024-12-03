Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] December 3 (ANI): Karnataka has reported strong revenue growth, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reviewing the performance of key departments, including Commercial Taxes, Excise, Stamps and Registration, and Mines and Geology, at a high-level meeting, his office said in a release.

The review underscored Karnataka's strong economic growth and superior revenue performance, particularly in GST collections, which surpassed national averages.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Meets Eknath Shinde on Eve of BJP’s Legislature Party Meeting (Watch Video).

The Commercial Taxes Department reported revenue collection of Rs 53,103 crore by November, achieving 94 per cent of the year-to-date target of Rs 56,317 crore, his office said.

With an annual target of R. 84,475 crore for 2024-25, the Chief Minister urged officials to focus on underperforming regions such as Malenadu and Mysuru to meet targets. GST collections grew by 15 per cent with Karnataka contributing Rs 13,722 crore, placing the state second nationally in GST collections, as per CMO.

Also Read | Delhi Elections 2025: With Eye on Polls, Arvind Kejriwal Mobilises AAP Volunteers To Promote '6 Free Revdis'.

The Excise Department collected Rs 23,600 crore, amounting to 61.26 per cent of its annual target of Rs 38,525 crore for 2024-25. Revenue increased by Rs 1,432 crore, reflecting a 6.46 per cennt growth compared to the previous year, it said.

Measures to streamline operations and fill vacant Group C posts are being implemented to enhance performance.

The Stamps and Registration Department recorded revenues of Rs 15,161 crore, achieving 58 per cent of its annual target of Rs 26,000 crore. Compared to the previous year, revenue grew by 21 per cent, driven by measures to curb illegal registrations and include unassessed properties in the tax net, the release said.

The Mines and Geology Department reported revenue collections of Rs 4,862 crore by November, against an annual target of Rs. 9,000 crore, reflecting a 10 per cent year-on-year growth, as per CMO.

Discussions focused on streamlining mineral tax policies and optimizing revenues from minor minerals.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for intensified efforts to meet annual targets.

He directed officials to strengthen vigilance to curb tax evasion, launch special drives in the Commercial Tax and Excise Departments, resolve pending GST applications to accelerate revenue realization, and streamline e-Khata processes in the Stamps and Registration Department.

Officials were instructed to implement these measures promptly to sustain Karnataka's revenue growth trajectory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)