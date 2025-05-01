Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday welcomed the Central government's decision to conduct a caste census alongside the general census, while particularly congratulating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his persistent advocacy.

"I welcome the Centre's decision, but I congratulate Rahul Gandhi more because, for the last five years, he has been urging the Central government to conduct a caste census and campaigned extensively for it," he said.

He noted that the Congress had included the caste census in its manifesto and suggested that the timing of the Centre's decision might be linked to the upcoming Bihar elections. Siddaramaiah emphasised the need for a comprehensive socio-economic and educational survey.

"We also included in the manifesto, as well, what I feel is looking at the urgency of the order, I feel, they might have kept the Bihar election in their mind too. Rahul Gandhi also clearly said to inform about date and time, and a socio-economic and educational survey must be done," he said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also highlighted the State's efforts, saying, "In 2015, we conducted a caste survey under the Kantharaj Committee, spending Rs 192 crore with 1.65 lakh people involved, including 1.33 lakh enumerators. However, after our government's term ended, neither Yediyurappa nor Bommai acted on it despite our pressure."

Meanwhile, posters of Rahul Gandhi, who has long been demanding a caste census, were put up outside the Congress party office.

The poster read, "Didn't we say? Modi Ji will have to conduct the caste census -- we will make sure it happens!" and "In a world that bows, we need someone who can make it bow."

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

According to Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at item 69 in the Union List of the Seventh Schedule.

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

