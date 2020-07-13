Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday held a meeting with senior officials to take stock of the monsoon preparedness in nine districts of the state.

District collectors, district officers, chief executives and senior police officials of these districts were present at the meeting held through video conference.

The state has a total count of 38,843 COVID-19 cases and it includes 15,409 recovered patients. (ANI)

