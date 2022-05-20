Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar has raised concerns over the data released by the National Family Health Survey-5 that 35 per cent of children under the age of five in Karnataka are stunted.

He remarked, "It is disheartening to note that 35 per cent of our children under the age of five are stunted."

Emphasising how with proper planning and a targeted approach, the state can do much better in terms of catering to the nutritional needs of the children, the Congress leader said, "I believe Karnataka has the resources to make sure the development of every child is healthy."

He further stated that the children of Karnataka deserve better, highlighting how poor nutrition levels among them are affecting their growth and future prospects. (ANI)

