Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): As devotees from all over the country celebrate Eid-ul-Zuha, the Muslim community from Karnataka thank the local administration for allowing them to offer namaz at mosques on the occasion.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, devotees were not able to visit mosques for Eid-ul-Zuha.

"We used to celebrate Eid in Eidgah with only one Jamaat. But on the instructions of our government, we are offering namaz in Masjids while maintaining distance with 2-3 jamaats. We are grateful to CM, police," MS Peer Nawaz, a devotee in Masjid-e-Khadria of Bengaluru said.

"The Eid is better this year than it was last year, and I am thankful for that. We pray that the pandemic ends soon," he added.

Eid-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha is one of the two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The festival marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim's sacrifice to Allah. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)