New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said he has initiated a survey in his "personal capacity" for renaming the entire Ramanagar district as 'Bengaluru South'.

"I have started the survey in my personal capacity. The report will be submitted to the chief minister after the survey gets over and therefore seek the cabinet approval," he told reporters here.

Shivakumar said renaming Ramanagar district as Bengaluru South will lead to industrial development.

Four satellite towns will also be created with metro connectivity, he added.

