New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Congress party released the list of party election observers for Bangalore City and Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparations for the Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, the party said on Friday.

A total of 61 observers in the state have been appointed by Congress to oversee the election preparations for the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death With Knife in Ambedkar Nagar Area; Five Arrested.

"Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of AICC Observersfor Bangalore City and AICC Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparationsfor the ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, in selective assembly segment/sassigned to each of them, as follows, with immediate effect," the press release mentioned.

The party has appointed 5 observers to Bangalore City from the list of 61 observers.

Also Read | Asad Ahmed Encounter: Atiq Ahmad Seeks Permission From Magistrate To Attend Funeral of His Son.

"Congress Party observers for Bangalore City are Ex-PCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy, Ex MRCC President Sanjay Nirupam, MP Benny Behanan, MP Karti Chidambaram, MP Jothimani," it mentioned.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

Political parties in the State including the ruling BJP, Congress and ally JD(S) are engaged in a spate of allegations and counter-allegations, with the latter attempting to corner the government over the issue of corruption.

Elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)