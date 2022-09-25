Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday after he suffered an acute respiratory tract infection, informed hospital authorities.

The former CM is currently under the supervision of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, the Head of the Department (HOD) of Pulmonology and Dr Sunil Karanth HOD Intensive care, and a broad speciality medical team.

According to the hospital's information, Krishna is on minimal respiratory support and has a "cheerful frame of mind".

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar is monitoring the former CM's health condition. (ANI)

