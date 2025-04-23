Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the three tourists from the state who were killed in Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Three tourists from Karnataka died in this attack", as per the statement from the Karantaka CMO.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Vows To Bring Perpetrators to Justice, Announces 5 Big Steps To Punish Pakistan (Watch Videos).

Three tourists from Karnataka died in the terrorist attack, according to the official statement by the Karnataka CMO.

Meanwhile,Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today directed officials to launch a special airlift operation for over 40 Kannadiga tourists stranded in Kashmir following a terrorist attack. The state government assured safe repatriation of every individual caught in the situation and urged families not to panic.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: From Indus Water Treaty’s Suspension To Border Closure and Visa Cancellation, List of India’s 5 Big Measures Against Pakistan.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister said he has instructed officials to arrange for a special flight to evacuate all affected individuals from the state who had gone to Kashmir on a vacation and were caught in the turmoil.

"More than 40 Kannadigas who had gone on a trip to Kashmir have been stranded due to the terrorist attack, and I have instructed the authorities to arrange a special flight to bring all of them safely back to their homeland," Siddaramaiah assured.

The post added on X, "Our government has taken action with the resolve to bring every Kannadiga back to the state safely. No one needs to worry. - Chief Minister Siddaramaiah."

The Government of Karnataka has taken immediate action by deploying response teams and dispatching Minister Santosh Lad to oversee relief efforts on the ground.

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Minister Santosh Lad also met the wife and son of Manjunath, one of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and assured them of full support during this unimaginably difficult time.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that three Karnataka residents were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The Minister stated that an additional flight has been arranged for Karnataka following a discussion with the Minister of Civil Aviation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)