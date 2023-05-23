Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the persons who lost their lives due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "We have conducted a meeting via video conferencing with all District Commissioners on disaster management, in view of the monsoon season. Rs 5 lakhs each has been announced for the families of the persons who have died due to heavy rainfall in the state."

The Chief Minister informed that as per the reports, 52 people and 331 animals have died in rain-related incidents. More than 800 houses have been damaged, he said.

CM Siddaramaiah said that all underpass roads will remain closed in the Bengaluru district during heavy rains.

"Monsoon season will start in the state by June 9 as per the weather forecast. So we have instructed all district administrations to take necessary measures to prevent untoward incidents. All District Collectors (DC) are directed to visit all villages", the CM said.

The CM further said that the DCs are directed to take necessary measures to ensure the needs of the farmers are taken care of.

"DCs are also instructed to especially consider farmers and brief the government of what needs to be done in their regard. The government is ready to provide them accordingly", he added.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Siddaramaiah met the family members of 23-year-old woman Bhanurekha who died after drowning in the waterlogged underpass in the KR Circle area in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah met the family of Bhanurekha at Martha's Hospital and offered condolences.

Heavy rainfall and hailstorms lashed Bengaluru on Sunday leading to severe water-logging in several parts of the city.

The rains disrupted normal activities for residents in different parts of the city.

Trees were uprooted in several localities and severe water-logging was witnessed in an underpass in the KR circle area.

Several people stuck in the underpass road were safely rescued and taken to the hospital. (ANI)

