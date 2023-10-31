Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 31 (ANI): The High Court of Karnataka on Monday once again ordered the re-issuing of summons to HD Revanna, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, in connection with a case of alleged election irregularities.

The petitioner advocate, G Devarajegowda, had filed a plea challenging the election of JDS candidate HD Revanna to the Karnataka Assembly. The petitioner has alleged that Revanna was elected by conducting illegal activities.

The petition alleged that supporters of Revanna distributed cash and gifts to voters and engaged in violent incidents to influence them.

HD Revanna had contested from Holenarasipur constituency in Hassan district in the assembly elections held last May.

The High Court heard the election dispute petition filed by Devarajegowda today and again ordered the execution of the summons. The petitioner has demanded the disqualification of HD Revanna.

Pramila Nesargi, a senior lawyer for the petitioner, appealed to the petitioner's side to execute the summons after the court heard the petition filed by the defeated candidate Devarajegowda and MLA HD Revanna was not served with the summons.

G Devarajegowda had filed an election dispute petition that Revanna's supporters should be disqualified from the seat of MLA who has won by various illegalities, including the allegation that Revanna's supporters have wooed the voters by distributing money to the voters.

Earlier, in another case involving the son of HD Revanna, Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna, the Supreme Court on September 18, stayed the Karnataka High Court order, which invalidated the Lok Sabha membership of the JDS MP.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stayed the Karnataka High Court order which declared the election of Revanna null and void.

The Karnataka High Court has invalidated the Lok Sabha membership of JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, saying that he had filed a false affidavit to the Election Commission in the 2019 general election.

The Karnataka High Court order was challenged before the Supreme Court by the petitioner, Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, won the election in 2019 from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency as a joint candidate of the JDS and Congress. (ANI)

