Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Tuesday announced establishing 12 new investment zones across 30,000 acres in the state, alongside over 200 existing industrial areas.

Speaking at the inaugural event of Invest Karnataka-2025 summit here, he said these zones will be equipped with world-class infrastructure with Rs 3,800 crore allocated for providing clean water to industrial areas.

He said the government's policy is focused on reducing production costs while improving efficiency. To achieve this, a ‘cluster-based policy' has been adopted, which involves setting up clusters for aerospace and defence, electric vehicle manufacturing, pharmaceutical, deep-tech, and drone parks across the state.

The minister said the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has already developed more than 85,000 acres of industrial land, which is home to 25,000 industries.

"With fierce competition from China and global uncertainties, the state is determined to redefine its industrial landscape. Through digital transformation, eco-friendly initiatives, and a focus on competitiveness, Karnataka is set to become a global manufacturing and innovation hub," Patil remarked.

Technological adoption, investment attraction, and the establishment of competitive industries are seen as key drivers for future economic growth, the minister said.

The government is also implementing digital transformation within the industrial sector. Special attention is being given to eco-friendly initiatives and reducing emissions, he added.

The government is also focusing on supporting small and medium industries, which employ 55 lakh people across eight lakh medium, small and micro units, to drive economic growth and job creation, he added.

