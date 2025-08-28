Mandya (Karnataka) [India] August 28 (ANI): A 28-year-old man drowned in Belur lake in Mandya district of Karnataka during the immersion of a Ganesh idol on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, police officials said.

The deceased, identified as Pradeep, was a resident of Yarahalli village in Mandya. According to Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, the incident occurred during late-night immersion activities carried out by a group of youths.

"The youth were performing Ganesh immersion in Belur Lake at night. At this time, Pradeep, who had gone into the water with the youth, drowned and died. It is suspected that Pradeep had drunk alcohol and gone into the water," the SP said.

"The fire brigade personnel pulled out Pradeep's dead body. The case is under the jurisdiction of Mandya Rural Police Station", police said.

Meanwhile, spiritual fervour marked the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across the country. In Pune, more than 31,000 women gathered at the iconic Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple on Thursday morning to recite the Atharvashirsha and perform Ganpati Aarti. Despite heavy rain, devotees had assembled outside the temple as early as 2 am.

The ten-day festival, which began on Thursday, will culminate on Anantha Chaturdashi, with lakhs of devotees bringing Ganesh idols home to offer prayers and visit pandals. (ANI)

