5 Days Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Date and Time in Maharashtra: Ganeshotsav is one of the most celebrated festivals in India that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It begins with the installation of Lord Ganesha’s idol in homes and public pandals, where devotees offer prayers, sweets, flowers, and perform aarti every day. The festival is not just about rituals but also about bringing families, friends, and communities together in celebration. Ganesh Visarjan, the immersion of the idol in water, is an important ritual of the festivities. Some devotees choose to perform visarjan on the 1.5-day, while others extend the celebrations to 3, 5, or 7 days, depending on family traditions and vows. As devotees observe 5 Days Ganpati Visarjan 2025, the fifth-day immersion holds immense significance, with rituals and muhurat timings guiding families in offering a heartfelt farewell to Bappa. In this article, let’s know more about the details of Ganesh Visarjan 5 Day Date and timings of the fifth day of immersion of Ganesha idols. Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Dates: Here Are the Important Timings and Shubh Muhurat for 1.5, 3, 5 & 7-Day Ganpati Immersions Till Anant Chaturdashi To Bid Farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

Ganesh Visarjan is both a spiritual and emotional moment for devotees of Lord Ganesha. This year, Ganesha Visarjan on the 5th Day falls on Sunday, August 31, 2025. To understand the divine importance of 5 Days Ganpati Visarjan 2025, it is essential to know the correct tithi, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi for the fifth-day visarjan. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Ward-Wise List of Artificial Ganapati Immersion Sites Made by BMC Across Mumbai.

Ganesh Visarjan 5 Day Immersion Date

Ganesha Visarjan on 5th Day falls on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Ganesh Visarjan 5 Day Immersion Timings

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 07:46 to 12:22

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 13:55 to 15:27

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 18:31 to 22:54

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 01:50 to 03:18, Sep 01

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:46 to 06:14, Sep 01

Ganesh Visarjan Significance

Ganesh Visarjan holds great religious and cultural significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha. While devotees feel sadness in bidding farewell to their beloved deity, they also express gratitude and hope for Ganesha’s return the following year. Over the years, Ganeshotsav has taken on an eco-friendly approach, with many families opting for clay idols and artificial ponds to protect the environment.

Ganpati Visarjan Puja Vidhi

Before beginning the visarjan on the fifth day, devotees perform the final puja and aarti with utmost devotion. Offerings of flowers, durva grass, modaks, fruits and sweets are placed before Lord Ganesha, along with lighting incense and diyas. A coconut, betel leaves, and betel nuts are also offered as part of the farewell ritual. Devotees then perform uttar puja, which symbolises respectfully seeking Lord Ganesha’s permission to move the idol from its place. Amidst chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya,” the idol is taken for immersion, marking the conclusion of 5 Days Ganpati Visarjan 2025 with faith, gratitude and prayers for prosperity.

The most spectacular farewell happens on the 11th day, also known as Anant Chaturdashi, when lakhs of devotees join massive processions filled with music, dance, and finally immerse the idol of Ganesha, bidding farewell to the deity.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

