Mandya (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Mandya District Sessions Court in Karnataka has sentenced a 53-year-old man to life imprisonment for the brutal sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl in Srirangapatna taluk last year.

The convict, identified as Shivanna, lured the minor while she was playing outside her house on December 11, 2023, took her away, and raped her. He also allegedly threatened the victim to keep silent about the crime.

Following a complaint, the Srirangapatna police conducted a thorough investigation and filed a chargesheet.

Government prosecutor Hebbakavadi Nagaraju presented the case before Sessions Judge Dilip, who, after examining the evidence, held Shivanna guilty under stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Judge Dilip pronounced life imprisonment as punishment, pointing out the heinous nature of the crime. (ANI)

