Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI): A 50-year-old marriage broker was stabbed to death, and his two sons were critically injured in a late-night attack in Valachil under Mangaluru Rural Police limits on Thursday. The accused, a relative of the deceased, has been arrested.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Suleman (50), a resident of Vamanjoor, had arranged the marriage of the accused, Mustafa (30), with a woman named Shaheenaz eight months ago. However, the marriage turned sour, and Shaheenaz returned to her parents' home two months ago, sparking tensions between Mustafa and Suleman.

According to police, Mustafa allegedly made an abusive call to Suleman on Wednesday night. In response, Suleman, accompanied by his sons Riyab and Siyab, went to Mustafa's house in Valachil to resolve the matter. While the sons waited outside, Suleman spoke to Mustafa briefly before returning, indicating the discussion had failed.

As they prepared to leave, Mustafa suddenly rushed out, shouting threats, and stabbed Suleman in the neck, killing him on the spot. He then attacked both sons, stabbing Siyab in the chest and Riyab in the forearm before fleeing, said the police.

Locals rushed the injured to the nearby hospital around 11:00 PM, where Suleman was declared dead on arrival. His sons are undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Mangaluru Rural Police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including culpable homicide, attempt to murder, and assault. Mustafa was later arrested, and further investigations are underway. (ANI)

