Belagavi, March 27: A 24-year-old MBA intern was found dead in her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Belagavi's Nehru Nagar, police said on Wednesday Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and forensic analysis is underway. Belagavi Police Commissioner Martin Marbaniang stated, "The complainant has given a complaint that her daughter, aged 24 years, has committed suicide by hanging herself in her room. We have taken the case, and the post-mortem is being done. Seven items have been seized, and we will be sending them to FSL for further analysis."

According to the police, the woman had arrived in Belagavi three months ago in search of employment. She was working as an intern at a reputed company. After completing her work on Tuesday evening, she returned to her PG. Karnataka Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Girlfriend in Belagavi.

After a brief conversation with her roommate, she went straight to her room, a moment recorded by the PG's CCTV cameras. Later that evening, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. Police were informed, and the body was sent for postmortem examination. Karnataka Shocker: Forced Into Relationship, Ninth-Class Girl Ends Life by Suicide After Being Tortured by 2 Young Men in Gadag District.

Authorities have not disclosed details regarding any suicide note or potential reasons behind the incident. The seized items are being sent for forensic examination as part of the probe. Further investigation is underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.