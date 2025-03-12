Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has expressed strong opposition to the delimitation process, claiming it will reduce the state's representation in Parliament.

"We are against the delimitation process that is ensuring that we lose our representation in the Parliament," Kharge stated.

Also Read | Holi 2025 Funny Memes and Viral Instagram Reels: Ahead of Rangwali Holi, Hilarious Meme Templates, ROFL Jokes and Images Take Over Internet.

He also voiced his concerns over the National Education Policy (NEP) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. "We are also against NEP and UGC guidelines," he added.

Kharge emphasized that Karnataka is aligned with the views of other southern states on these issues. "We are in line with most of the thoughts of our counterparts in other southern states," he said.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh Granted 54-Day Leave of Absence, Centre Informs Punjab and Haryana High Court; Khadoor Sahib MP Retains Lok Sabha Membership.

Accusing the central government of exploiting southern states for political gain, Kharge claimed that these states were being used to fill the coffers of northern states.

"The central government is using southern states to fill the coffers of northern states not for prosperity but for their political agenda," Kharge asserted.

Meanhwile, Following an intense political brawl in the Parliament between the treasury and Opposition benches over the National Education Policy, delimitation and other issues, DMK MP Kanimozhi criticised the Union Government, alleging that the centre has "made it a habit" to insult Tamil Nadu every day.

"Union Government has made it a habit to insult Tamil Nadu every day. Yesterday, it was the Education Minister. The Finance Minister has taken it upon herself to insult the Tamil Nadu govt. They make it look like they are doing some charity by giving schemes to Tamil Nadu. Every day, you can't just insult," the DMK MP told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier today, showcasing their opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP), and Delimitation among other things, DMK MPs, including Kanimozhi held a protest on the premises of Parliament.

The party was also opposing the three-language formula in the NEP, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's earlier remarks.

"The Union Govt is withholding the money that has to be given to Tamil Nadu, saying that we have to sign the three-language policy and the NEP. They are ruining the future of the children of Tamil Nadu," Kanomozhi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)