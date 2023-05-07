Vijaynagar (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Sunday urged the people of Karnataka to 'bless' the party by re-electing the double engine government in the state.

He said that the continuous support of the people shows their appreciation for the development-oriented policies of the ruling BJP.

Also Read | Moradabad Accident: Eight Killed, 15 Hurt As Truck Hits Pickup Van on Dalpatpur Road in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said, "It was nice to be among people. The continuous support of the people of Karnataka to the BJP shows their appreciation for the development-oriented policies of our government. I appeal to the people to bless us by re-electing the double-engine government with a full majority".

https://twitter.com/JPNadda/status/1655217911013990404?s=20

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Should Specify Which Engine Got How Much From 40% Commission in ‘Double-Engine Government’, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda held a roadshow in Harapanahalli in Karnataka's Vijaynagar district on Sunday.

Nadda was seated in a specially designed vehicle. A huge crowd of BJP supporters and party workers surrounded it and escorted the procession. He waved and greeted the crowd lined up on both sides of the road to welcome him.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held roadshows in Doddaballapura and Belagavi South Assembly constituency during the last leg of campaigning.

The Home Minister also exuded confidence in the party getting a full majority in the upcoming polls."We will win the elections by full majority or at least half a mark plus 15 seats. In these four years, Yediyurappa and Bommai government has done a lot of work," the Union Home Minister told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday. He also held public meetings at Nanjangud in Mysuru and Shivamogga.

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

Notably, Karnataka is the only State in the South where BJP is in power.

Campaigning for the assembly elections in Karnataka is at its peak with multiple rallies, public meetings and interactions across the State.

The 224-seat Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)