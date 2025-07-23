Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): A pregnant woman and her five-year-old son were seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the Bhagirath Nagar area of Tumkur city late last night.

The woman, identified as Kavya, who is eight months pregnant, was riding a two-wheeler with her son Samit when more than 10 stray dogs suddenly attacked them. The attack caused them to lose control of the vehicle and fall to the ground.

Also Read | Nellore: Thief Drives Off With RTC Bus in Andhra Pradesh, Alerted Police Apprehend Man a Few Hours After Theft.

Both Kavya and Samit suffered serious injuries to their heads, faces, knees, and legs due to the fall and the subsequent attack. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Tumkur Rural Police Station.

On July 10, the Central Government aimed to eliminate rabies by 2023. According to the study done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), on human rabies death and animal bite burden estimates in India, 2022-2023, more than 5000 people die every year due to dog bites.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is PM Narendra Modi’s Office Providing Employment to Educated Unemployed Youth Through ‘Har Ghar Ek Naukri’ Scheme? PIB Debunks Fake Letter.

"Nearly 9.1 million animal bites and 5,726 human rabies deaths due to dog bites are estimated to occur every year in India," states a study done by ICMR-NIE. "80 per cent of the dog bite victims reported taking at least one dose of the vaccination. In order to eliminate dog-mediated rabies by 2023, India must continue to fast-track its action through a focused on health approach," states a study done by ICMR-NIE.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, based on a release issued by the Ministry, mentioned that States/UTs have reported, as per the data reported on the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (Integrated Health Information Platform) portal under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, that 2195122 dog bite cases in India during Jan-Dec 24. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)