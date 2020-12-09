Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI): Karnataka reported 1,279 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

According to the state Department of Health and Family Welfare, 3,218 discharges and 20 fatalities were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 count in the state has risen to 8,96,563 and it includes 23,056 active cases.

While 8,61,588 people have recovered from the virus in the state, 11,900 persons have lost their lives.

India reported 32,080 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and the total count has risen to 97,35,850. (ANI)

