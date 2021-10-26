Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): Karnataka on Monday reported 290 new COVID-19 cases, 408 recoveries and 10 deaths.

According to the state health department, the total count of cases in the state stands at 29,86,276 including 8,583 active cases.

With new recoveries in the state, the total recoveries touched 29,39,647.

The death toll in the state is 38,017. Karnataka's case fatality rate stands at 3.44 per cent and the positivity rate is 0.32 per cent.

Of the 10 deaths reported on Monday, six were from Bengaluru Urban. (ANI)

